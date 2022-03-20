Chicago Capital LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $5,153,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $614,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

