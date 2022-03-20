Chicago Capital LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.94 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

