Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

