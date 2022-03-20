Insight Folios Inc Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $406.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.61 and its 200-day moving average is $425.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $344.80 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

