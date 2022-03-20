Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xometry updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XMTR opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. Xometry has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Get Xometry alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $155,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.