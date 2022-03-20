Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,775 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $12.82 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

