Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ResMed by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $261.47 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

