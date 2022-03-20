The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $206.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $153.94 and a 1-year high of $216.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

