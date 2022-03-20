263 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $184.68 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.76 and its 200 day moving average is $227.34.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

