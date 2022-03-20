Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,040 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO opened at $331.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $286.14 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

