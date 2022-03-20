Chapman Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,052 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

