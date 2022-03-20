Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

