Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $110.44

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ITT opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

