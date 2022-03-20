Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Engagesmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Engagesmart stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Engagesmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth about $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

