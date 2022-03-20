Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price at $29.22

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.88. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.