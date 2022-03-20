Sciencast Management LP Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

APTV stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

