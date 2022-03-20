Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 4th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ FLXS opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,204 shares of company stock worth $544,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.