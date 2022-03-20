2,613 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

