LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 126.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.