TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TGA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

TGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

