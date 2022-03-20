MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

MDWD opened at $1.96 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Get MediWound alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.