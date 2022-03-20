MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.
MDWD opened at $1.96 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
