Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

