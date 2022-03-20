Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
