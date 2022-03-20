ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.39

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.11. ContourGlobal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.73).
