Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $339.09

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $339.09 and traded as low as $299.12. Daily Journal shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 6,269 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.51 and a 200-day moving average of $339.21.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

