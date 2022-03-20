Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $339.09

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $339.09 and traded as low as $299.12. Daily Journal shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 6,269 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.51 and a 200-day moving average of $339.21.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.
Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
