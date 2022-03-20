Ethereum Yield Hits Market Cap of $338,069.77 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $338,069.77 and approximately $118.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00008090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00035450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00106362 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

