Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Atkore by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 8.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Atkore by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $110.46 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $119.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

