American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) President Buys $10,100.00 in Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) President Thomas M. Sauve acquired 5,000 shares of American Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AREC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
