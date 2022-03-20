American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) President Buys $10,100.00 in Stock

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) President Thomas M. Sauve acquired 5,000 shares of American Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AREC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Resources by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

