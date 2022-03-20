Patten Group Inc. Purchases 4,477 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

DIV stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

