Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingevity by 90.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 119.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP grew its position in Ingevity by 76.0% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 396.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 60.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

