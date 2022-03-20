Patten Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $577.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $598.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

