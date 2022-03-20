AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 280 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

