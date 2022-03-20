Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $12.13. Optibase shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 238 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optibase from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

