Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.46

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.46 and traded as high as C$11.59. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$11.43, with a volume of 113,681 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

