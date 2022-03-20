Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.11. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 128,862 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

