Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.73. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 1,405,032 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.05 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

