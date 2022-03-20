Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) Trading Down 11.9%

Nexgel Inc (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) shares were down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 91,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 385,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Nexgel in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23.
About Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL)
NexGel Inc is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc is based in Langhorne, Pa.
