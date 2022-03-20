Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.48

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.90. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 290,897 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $5,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,731,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
