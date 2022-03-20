A Hadi Chaudhry Sells 3,240 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.73.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

