A Hadi Chaudhry Sells 3,240 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.73.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (MTBC)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.