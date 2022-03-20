Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

