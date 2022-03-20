Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.19 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30.

