Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AWR opened at $87.44 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.