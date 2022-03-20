Sciencast Management LP Has $654,000 Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 143.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Blackbaud stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.38 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

