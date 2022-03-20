Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

