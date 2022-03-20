CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $455,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 1.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08.

