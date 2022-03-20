The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

NYSE PNC opened at $192.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

