Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

