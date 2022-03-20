Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Citigroup increased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

