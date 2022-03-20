First United Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

