TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives GBX 214.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.17 ($2.79).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.34) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 234.20 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.59. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.