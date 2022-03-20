WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,271.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,271.80 ($16.54).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.59) to GBX 1,185 ($15.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.43) to GBX 1,320 ($17.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.89) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,071.75. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a yield of 1.59%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.00), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($574,468.48). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,033 ($13.43) per share, with a total value of £10,330 ($13,433.03).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

